“Talk, Truth, Tea”: Rihanna Fan Causes Trouble At Her Home & Sophia Coppola’s Daughter Gets Grounded

HOLLYWOOD, CA– In this morning’s “Talk, Truth, Tea”, A Rihanna fans traveled all the way from South Carolina to ask the singer a very situation. Investigators say he showed up at her L.A. home to ask Rihanna to marry him. He did not get to pop the question because security guards were able to stop him and place him in handcuffs. Officers placed the man in the back of a police cruiser and gave him a long talk about why his actions were inappropriate.

The daughter of film director, Sophia Coppola is spending time stuck in the house. Daughter Romy revealed on TikTok that she is grounded. Shew made the announcement while performing a cooking demonstration. Coppola says she is being punished by her mom and dad for trying to use her father’s credit card to charter a helicopter to have lunch with a friend she met at camp.