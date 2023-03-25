Feeling Like Spring

Our first weekend of spring is here, and it certainly feels like it. After rain and clouds kept us cool this Saturday morning, the heat is quickly building back in as sunshine returns this afternoon. Rain chances will hold off overnight as we dip down into the 40s and 50s, but scattered showers and storms could be an issue south of the Metro Sunday afternoon and evening. An intense disturbance will ride along a stalled front to our south, which could bring the potential for gusty storms as we wrap up the weekend. Rain chances become more widespread overnight Sunday into Monday as a cold front pushes through to kick off the workweek. Highs will top out in the 60s and 70s across the board over the next two days.

Cooler air filters back into the Carolinas on the heels of the aforementioned front, but all of us outside of the High Country will remain well above freezing. Highs will top out in the 60s for most in the Piedmont and Foothills both Tuesday and Wednesday as skies steadily clear out. The warm-up is back on as we round into the back half of the week; highs will approach 80º again by Friday. Another round of rain approaches from the west by next weekend.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Few showers late. Low: 59°. Wind: Light.

Sunday: Scattered storms, mainly S. A few may be strong. High: 75°. Wind: E shifting S 5-10.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers and storms. Low: 59°. Wind: S 5-10.

Monday: AM showers. PM partly cloudy. High: 75°. Wind: SW 5-10.