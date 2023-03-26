Stormy Close to Weekend, Start to Workweek

Our first weekend of spring is coming to a close, but it won’t go out with a whimper. Heavy showers and storms pooled around the Metro and southward, bringing a healthy dose of rain and small hail to the Charlotte area this morning. Another round of storms arrives later this Sunday evening and will last into the early morning hours on Monday. A few of these could be strong (and loud), but the overall severe risk will be low. Lows end up on the mild and muggy side again tonight in the 50s and 60s. A passing cold front will sweep the majority of the moisture out of our region by the afternoon on Monday, but a few stray showers are possible in the afternoon.

The aforementioned cold front will cool things down a bit, but all Piedmont and Foothills locations will remain well above freezing. A weak disturbance will slide into the Carolinas by Tuesday evening; widely scattered light rain is possible overnight into Wednesday. For the most part, drier and cooler days will carry through the heart of the workweek. Warmer air arrives by next weekend, and so do increased rain chances.

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms. A few may be strong. Low: 61°. Wind: SE 5-10.

Monday: AM showers. PM mostly sunny with a stray shower. High: 76°. Wind: W 5-15.

Monday Night: Variable clouds. Noticeably cooler. Low: 50°. Wind: N 5-15.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with PM scattered showers. High: 61°. Wind: NE 5-10.