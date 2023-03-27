CMPD’s “Officer Good Boi” Bracket, Vote for Your Favorite K9 on Twitter

WCCB Staff,

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD is holding a “Officer Good Boi” bracket in honor of March Madness. The public can vote on K9 Officers in a series of twitter polls.

The department says it’s a fun way to interact with the community but also educate the public about the K9s.

 