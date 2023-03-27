CMPD’s “Officer Good Boi” Bracket, Vote for Your Favorite K9 on Twitter
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD is holding a “Officer Good Boi” bracket in honor of March Madness. The public can vote on K9 Officers in a series of twitter polls.
The department says it’s a fun way to interact with the community but also educate the public about the K9s.
Start your weekend off right by voting in the #OfficerGoodBoi competition! We’ve got 1-seed Hugo, the reigning CMPD K9 of the Year. He holds a grudge against a certain officer for snatching his water bowl away (she knows what she did.) He faces Lobo, the sweet pup who loves bees. pic.twitter.com/rhKWnYLVHg
— CMPD News (@CMPD) March 24, 2023