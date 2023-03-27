CMS Outlines Reassignment Plans For South Charlotte Schools

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMS parents are weighing in on upcoming student reassignment plans in south Charlotte.

It comes as the district prepares to open a new relief high school in Ballantyne in 2024.

CMS outlined the student reassignment proposals at a meeting at Myers Park High School Monday night.

The relief high school will open in 2024 and will pull students from Ardrey kell, Myers park, and South Mecklenburg High Schools. A relief middle school is set to open in 2025.

The district says the new schools will alleviate overcrowding and traffic and will reduce the use of mobile classrooms.

There will be more community meetings throughout the rest of march and April.

The school board is expected to choose a reassignment plan in May.