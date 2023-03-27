More Students Report Getting Sick On School Bus

SALISBURY, N.C. — More students got sick on a school bus in Salisbury Monday Afternoon.

Rowan-Salisbury school officials say they are committed to figuring out what’s causing the issue.

The students were on a replacement bus for the same route from Hanford Dole Elementary.

The district took the regular bus out of service after 8 kids and the driver got sick on Friday.

Both times, the driver stopped at a local fire department for help.

Firefighters checked for high carbon monoxide levels but did not find any.

The district says it will have a staff member ride on the route with students on Tuesday to monitor any issues that may be occurring.

They are also working with experts to investigate any other possible issues with the bus or with additional factors outside of the bus route