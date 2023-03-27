Planetary Parade: Chance To See 4 Planets In The Night Sky This Week

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA — Four planets, plus the moon, will align across the night sky this week. Jupiter, Mercury, Venus, and Mars will be visible after sunset. Uranus will also line up with the other planets, but will be very dim and tough to see with the naked eye.

The Planets:

Jupiter will be close to the horizon

Mercury will be close to Jupiter

Mars will be higher in the sky

Venus will be the brightest of all planets

Uranus will be close to Venus, but you will not be able to see it with the naked eye

Tips For Viewing: