Rising Spotlight: The Charlotte Fair

CONCORD, NC — The Charlotte Fair is back at Charlotte Motor Speedway for its 14th year! This year the fair is bigger than ever with space for more rides and more FUN!

The Charlotte Fair is open March 24 – April 2, Monday – Thursday, Sunday 4 PM – 10 PM, and Friday – Saturday 4 PM – 11 PM.

A portion of the Charlotte Fair’s proceeds benefits Speedway Children’s Charities. Admission gives you access to 40+ rides, performances by the Lady Houdini and DockDogs, and the Rockin’ A Ranch Petting Zoo.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit thecharlottefair.com.