Easy, Breezy Weekend

The weekend was off to a messy start, but it’s smooth sailing from here. Clear skies can be expected on the backside of the cold front that passed through this Saturday afternoon. Lows will end up in the 30s and 40s overnight as noticeably cooler air filters in from the northwest. Highs will quickly rebound near 70º in the Piedmont and Foothills for our Sunday, while the High Country closes out the weekend closer to 60º. Unfortunately, as the weekend comes to an end, so too will our sunny streak.

A weak disturbance arises out of the west to kick off the workweek, but it doesn’t look overly impressive. Scattered light showers will push in by the afternoon on Monday before clearing in the evening. Abundant sunshine returns on Tuesday and temperatures will respond positively, to say the least. Highs will approach 80º on Tuesday in the Metro, followed by what could be the warmest air we’ve seen all year by midweek. Another powerful cold front will slide into the Carolinas by the back half of the week and may take its time clearing out, bumping up rain chances into next weekend.

Tonight: Clear and cool. Low: 42°. Wind: NW 10-20.

Sunday: Nice. High: 69°. Wind: SE 5-10.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear early, then clouds build late. Low: 48°. Wind: SE 5-10.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. High: 63°. Wind: S 5-10.