Taste of Summer Ahead

Our first Monday of April is here, but it may feel like May or June at times this week. However, spring is still in charge for this first day of the workweek. Expect highs near 70° in the Piedmont and Foothills while the High Country tops out closer to 60°. A weak disturbance will sweep into the Carolinas by the evening, which will bring a few scattered showers. Rain will be spotty and light, but could create a few problems for your PM commute. The bigger story ahead will be summer-like heat through the heart of the week.

Winds out of the south and west will bring much warmer air to our area in the Tuesday-Thursday timeframe. We’ll likely have our first three-day stretch in the 80s since late September of last year during this period. While it won’t be sunny the whole time, rain chances will be in the “stray” range at best. The probability of showers and storms increases by Thursday night as a strong, but sluggish, cold front pushes into the Southeast. Medium-range models are in strong agreement that the system will stall over our area into the weekend, which could dump upwards of 1-2″ through next Monday.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. PM scattered showers. High: 72°. Wind: S 5-10.

Monday Night: Rain early, then clearing late. Low: 53°. Wind: Light.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Much warmer. High: 81°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Tuesday Night: Variable clouds. Mild. Low: 60°. Wind: S 5-10.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Even warmer. High: 86°. Wind: S 5-15. Gusts: 20+