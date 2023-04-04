Homicide Investigation At Apartment Complex in Southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a homicide in southeast Charlotte.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says they responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call at the Greylyn Estates apartment complex in the 9500 block of Lucy Jane Lane around 3:30 p.m. When they arrived on scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced at the scene.

Detectives say they located the suspect a short time later. The victim and the suspect knew each other according to police.

