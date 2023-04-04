Warm-Up Continues, Wet End to Workweek

We hope you have your summer outfits ready, because the next few days may feel more like May or June than early April. Starting today, the Metro can expect three straight days in the 80s. If the forecast is correct (and we certainly think it will be), this will be the first three-day stretch in the 80s for the Queen City since late September of last year. Rain chances remain few and far between for at least the next 48 hours as a ridge of high pressure pumps warm, but stable, air into the Southeast. Enjoy the summery sunshine while it lasts, because we’re wrapping up our first week of April on a rather sour note.

A powerful storm system that will bring another severe weather outbreak to the Mid-South and Midwest this afternoon is heading this way by the end of the week. While it will be in a much weaker state by the time it gets here, models are showing it stalling over the Carolinas through the weekend. Unfortunately, that means we’re looking wet through the first half of our Easter break. The good news is that the system is trending a bit farther southward, which could clear out the rain in time for Easter Sunday. Stay tuned!

Tuesday: Warm sunshine. High: 82°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Tuesday Night: Few clouds. Mild. Low: 61°. Wind: Light.

Wednesday: Mainly sunny. Even warmer. High: 86°. Wind: SW 5-15. Gusts: 20+

Wednesday Night: Another mild night. Low: 68°. Wind: S 5-15.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. PM isolated storms. High: 81°. Wind: SW 5-15.