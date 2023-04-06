Clouds, Rain Chances Increase

We hope you’ve enjoyed the recent spate of sunshine, because we won’t be seeing much of it over the next few days. A slow-moving cold front will push into the Carolinas over the next 24 hours, bringing blanketing clouds coverage this afternoon. Rain chances remain in the isolated range through the early evening, but a few strong storms are possible later in the day. Overall, the severe threat remains low. However, what this system lacks in quality will be made up for in quantity. Widespread rain arrives overnight as the front stalls just to our south.

If you’re hoping for a quick end to the rain, you will be sorely disappointed. A soaking, steady deluge will begin early Friday morning and will likely last through the majority of our Saturday. Most models are showing at least two inches of rain across the board through Easter Sunday morning. Flooding will be a problem for low-lying and poor-drainage areas; travel may become hazardous on Saturday. The good news? Most of the moisture will clear out in time for our holiday Sunday. Stay tuned!

Today: Cloudy and warm. PM isolated storms. High: 82°. Wind: SW 5-15.

Tonight: Clouds remain. Scattered showers. Low: 42°. Wind: NE 5-10.

Good Friday: Rain, heavy at times. Much cooler. High: 45° Wind: NE 10-20. Gusts: 25+

Friday Night: Rain continues. Low: 43°. Wind: NE 10-20. Gusts: 25+

Saturday: Another messy day. High: 47°. Wind: NE 10-20. Gusts: 25+