Good Friday in Name Only

It may be Good Friday, but the weather won’t be great. In fact, most would consider the forecast through the first half of the holiday weekend to be quite awful. A moisture-laden system will slowly trudge through the Southeast over the next 48 hours, bringing widespread rain and much cooler air into our area. Afternoon highs likely won’t crack 50° again until Easter Sunday; some sleet may mix in with the rain at times in the High Country on Saturday. While it won’t rain the entire time, washout conditions can be expected today and tomorrow as 2-3″ blankets the western half of the Carolinas, with locally higher amounts possible. Flooding will be an issue in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Remember: if you come across a flooded roadway, turn around, don’t drown.

The good news? Our fortunes will change in time for Easter Sunday. Most of the rain should be clearing to the south by the holiday, but stiff breezes from the northeast will keep things on the cooler side. Even still highs will top out near 60° around the Piedmont and Foothills as plentiful sunshine erupts across the region by the afternoon. We’ll get off to a gorgeous start to our second week of April; sunny skies and highs in the 70s await us around this timeframe.

Today: Rain. High: 48°. Wind: NE 10-20. Gusts: 25+

Tonight: Off-and-on showers. Low: 43°. NE 10-20. Gusts: 25+

Saturday: Rain continues. High: 46°. Wind: NE 10-20. Gusts: 25+

Saturday Night: Another chilly night. Low: 39°. Wind: NE 10-20. Gusts: 25+

Easter Sunday: Partly cloudy. Warmer. High: 60°. Wind: NE 10-20. Gusts: 25+