New Roundabout Coming to Union County

UNION CO.-The N.C. Department of Transportation has awarded a $1.5 million contract to Sealand Construction to build a roundabout at the intersection of Lawyers and Mill Grove roads in Union County.

So, why here? Why now? Jen Thompson with NCDOT has the answer.

“This is an existing intersection that unfortunately, we’ve seen a crash history here,” she said. “We pulled a five year study, and it yielded about ten crashes, but unfortunately two of them were fatal.”

Roundabouts improve safety for drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists. they also help reduce the congestion and backups more typical at traditional intersections with stop signs and traffic signals.

Back in 2020, NCDOT did a study of 13 different intersections that had 55 mile an hour speed limits.

Total crashes: Down 41%

Fatal and injury crashes: Down 79%

Frontal-impact crashes: Down 62% Source: NCDOT’s Traffic Safety Unit (2020)

Of course, with any type of change comes questions and criticism, and the residents of union county have made sure to voice their opinions.

“It’s kind of a mixed bag,” Thompson shared. “Some are looking forward to seeing the improvements and like you said, anytime there’s construction, there’s inconvenience. There’s growing pains to it, but unfortunately, some folks are not on board with it.”

traffic The contract calls for the roundabout to open to drivers no later than May 27, 2023. Landscaping and vegetation establishment can continue through the end of November.