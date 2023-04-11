Video Surfaces Of Dalai Lama Telling Boy To “Suck His Tongue”

A video from February has surfaced and it’s disturbing. It shows the Dalai Lama at a public event in India with a young boy.

The child asked for a hug and received one. The Dalai Lama then asked the child to kiss him on the cheek.

Then the Dalai Lama pointed to his lips so the kid kissed him but this is where it gets very uncomfortable to say out loud.

The Dalai Lama stuck his tongue out and told the boy to “suck his tongue”.

In Tibetan culture, sticking out your tongue is seen as a sign of respect or agreement.

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Gary Brode

WCCB TV’s Kaitlin Wright