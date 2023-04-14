Beautiful Saturday, More Storms Sunday

Happy Friday! Scattered showers and storms are rolling through the Carolinas as we close out the workweek. Despite the rain, temperatures have topped out close to 80º around the Metro this afternoon. Clearing arrives overnight as lows round into the 40s and 50s. Expect a wonderful start to the weekend on Saturday as highs once again approach 80º in the Piedmont and Foothills; the High Country will flirt with the 70s. The good times won’t last long, though. Scattered storms return for our Sunday, with a few strong cells possible in the afternoon as a cold front approaches from the west.

Cooler air filters in on the backside of the front that passes through by the end of the weekend. 30s, 40s, and 50s will greet us as we wake up Monday morning, but temperatures will rebound near 70º in the Metro. Much of next week looks dry and sunny as temperatures steadily build into the 80s by next Friday.

Tonight: Rain and clouds clear out. Low: 56°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Saturday: Beautiful. High: 79°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Comfy. Low: 58°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Sunday: Scattered storms. A few may be strong. High: 77°. Wind: SW 5-15. Gusts: 20+