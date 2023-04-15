Stormy Sunday, Wonderful Workweek Ahead

A beautiful start to the weekend is underway, but it won’t last long. Expect more clouds to build in overnight as a powerful cold front builds in from the west. Lows will remain mild, near 60º in the Metro and closer to 50º in the High Country. Rain chances will largely hold off until Sunday afternoon, but a stray shower or storm is possible in the morning. The good news? Sunday won’t be a washout. Far from it, actually; storms will be isolated at best. The bad news? Those who see storms could be in for gusty winds, small hail, and locally torrential rainfall. Highs will flirt with the 80s in the Piedmont and Foothills, but temperatures will quickly fall behind the front.

Believe it or not, some flurries may fall in the High Country as lows drop into the 30s and 40s for our Monday morning. Despite the chilly start, highs will quickly rebound near 70º in the Queen City; upper 50s can be expected in the mountains. Plentiful sunshine will carry through midweek and temperatures will steadily build close to 80º by Wednesday. More clouds return by the end of the week. Unfortunately, rain chances may return for a seventh-straight weekend from Friday into Saturday.

Tonight: Clouds build. Mild. Low: 60°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Sunday: Variable clouds with PM storms. A few may be severe. High: 78°. Wind: SW 5-15. Gusts: 20+

Sunday Night: Rain and clouds clear out. Much cooler. Low: 48°. Wind: NW 5-15. Gusts: 20+

Monday: AM mountain flurries. PM sunny and comfy. High: 70°. Wind: W 5-15. Gusts: 20+