CMPD: Man Arrested For Shooting Two People At Romare Bearden Park

The Latest:

Police say they arrested Kashif Simmons and charged him with attempted first degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and discharging a firearm in city limits.

Original Story:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were seriously hurt after a shooting at Romare Bearden Park in Uptown Charlotte on April 16th.

Police say one person was taken into custody. The shooting happened as hundreds of people were leaving the Charlotte Knights baseball game. CMPD says the shooting happened around 4pm when someone opened fire at the park on South Church Street. Officers working off duty rushed to the area and found two people shot.

MEDIC rushed the victims to the hospital with life threatening injuries. Police say they located the suspect, Kashif Simmons, not far away from the scene. Police believe he and the victims were known to each other. “The shooting stemmed from a verbal confrontation which unfortunately resulted in gun violence,” according to CMPD.

No other details have been released at this time.