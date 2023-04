CONCORD, NC — The Queen Charlotte Fair is back for two weeks of fun-filled entertainment, delicious food, and thrilling rides. With attractions for all ages, the Queen Charlotte Fair offers something for everyone, from carnival games to live shows and performances.

The Queen Charlotte Fair is happening April 13th – April 23rd at Route 29 Pavilion 5650 Sandusky Blvd in Concord, NC.

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.