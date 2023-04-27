Uptown Businesses Hoping For Big Economic Boost During NFL Draft Watch Party

CHARLOTTE — A little rain won’t dampen the spirits of Panthers fans, and uptown businesses are banking on it.

Businesses like the French Quarter Restaurant, located in the heart of Uptown, have been gearing up all week for Thursday night’s NFL Draft Watch Party. The restaurant is offering $4 drafts all night long.

Mucha Mucha opened its doors early for the watch party. The restaurant also opened its second floor so football fans can dance the night away.

Business owners say they’re hoping tonight is the start of big things to come for the Panthers ahead of football season. They say a win for the Panthers is a financial win for their business.