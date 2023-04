1/34

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Carolina Panthers’ fans welcomed No. 1 draft pick Bryce Young at Bank of America Stadium Friday afternoon.

WATCH – Bryce Young takes his first steps into Bank of America Stadium, greeted by a sea of black and blue! pic.twitter.com/hn3tTrjAZd — Jack Taylor (@JackTaylorTV) April 28, 2023

Attendees enjoyed live music and had the opportunity to take photos receive autographs from Young as he makes his way into the stadium.

Young held his first official press conference as a Carolina Panther Friday afternoon. Watch WCCB News @ TEN to see the interview from the Bahakel Sports’ team.