Off To The Races: Queen’s Cup 2023

MINERAL SPRINGS, N.C. — The 27th Queen’s Cup Steeplechase is off to the races this Saturday, April 29 in Mineral Springs, NC rain or shine. Gates open at 10 a.m., with more than15,000 people expected to attend this year’s event.

The 1.0625 mile course is one of the most beautiful of all the steeplechases in the country. Horses will race at 30 mph, more than 2 miles for a coveted spot in the winners circle. There will be 5 races beginning at 1:30pm with the final race to crown this year’s winner will take place at 4 pm.

Although the horse races take center stage, there will also be plenty of other things to do for the whole family including pony rides, a best hat contest, and a tailgate decorating contest. New this year is a Corgi Race by the Charlotte Corgi Club. BYO (bring your own) drinks and snacks is encouraged for tailgating, but there will also be several food trucks. Post race, all spectators are invited to the Hot Walk Party on Member’s Hill. Admission is free along with appetizers provided by QC Catering. There will also be live music, and drinks for purchase.

There will be a $25 entry for a raffle with a prize of $25,000 drawn before the final race. Even if you can’t attend this year’s race you can still purchase a raffle. 100% of the proceeds from the raffle contest benefit the Alzheimer’s Association.

Tickets are expected to sell out before the race for the first time ever, so make sure you get yours before the race Saturday from your local Harris Teeter. You can find out more information about the Queen’s Cup and the schedule of events here.