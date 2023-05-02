2nd Annual Reed Parlier Golf Tournament Raises Money For Scholarship In His Name

MINT HILL, N.C. – Golfers hit the links on Monday in honor of Reed Parlier. The 2nd Annual Reed Parlier Golf Tournament was held at the Pine Lake Country Club in Mint Hill. Parlier was one of two students killed on the UNC Charlotte campus four years ago during a shooting.

Parlier’s mom, Julie, says, “We’re keeping Reed’s name alive, and that’s the most important thing we want the community to remember.” She adds, “We do not want people to forget what a wonderful, intelligent, kind, loving human being he was.”

Proceeds from the tournament, which also featured a silent auction, will go to the Reed Parlier Family Scholarship at UNC Charlotte. More than 12 students have been supported by the scholarship since 2020. Since 2019, more than $750,000 have been raised in honor of Reed.

Julie says, “I want people to know they’re helping kids complete their dreams (in a way) that Reed was unable to.”

If you’d like to make a donation to the scholarship fund, click here or contact Kammy Ruettgers at kammy.ruettgers@gmail.com.