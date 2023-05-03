North Carolina Moms Fundraise to Pay off School Lunch Debt

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– A pair of North Carolina moms is fundraising to pay off lunch debt after learning many kids at school were not able to afford the $3 lunch.

Emily Kiral and Jean Foster told WCCB that even though many of the students are young, they still feel the stress of not having enough money for the meal.

They emphasized the test score gap between students who are getting proper nutrition and those who are not. Research shows that kids who’s families cannot afford lunch do not perform as well as those who can afford it. They aim to level the playing field.

The Iredell-Statesville school district was up against a 30-thousand dollar debt when the two started to fundraise. They have, so far, raised almost a third of that money.

You can help this effort! Kiral and Foster are using a platform called AngeLink to raise money for these lunches- you can donate by clicking this link.