Rising LIVE from Jiggy With the Piggy BBQ Festival

KANNAPOLIS, N.C.– The Jiggy With the Piggy Barbeque Festival returns to the city of Kannapolis this weekend. Over 50 BBQ teams from across the country will compete for prize money and bragging rights in one of the largest sanctioned events by the Kansas City Barbeque Society.

Guests can get a taste and vote for their favorite flavors in the People’s Choice Pork Tasting Contest for just $10. For more information on the festival and how to purchase tickets, click here.