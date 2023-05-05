Small Plane Crashes In Catawba River

LANCASTER, S.C. – A small plane crashed in the Catawba River on Friday morning.

Deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call near Sun City Boulevard around 10:30 a.m.

The rented plane reported flipped onto its top when it hit the water and came to rest in shallow water close to the bank, according to a new release. Deputies say the plane was occupied by two people, who escaped the plane and made it to the bank a short distance away. Neither occupant suffered injuries.

“We are very thankful there were no serious injuries in this mishap,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “If conditions like location along the river or depth of the water at that spot had been different, the outcome might have been much worse. The FAA will investigate his crash, and inquiries concerning it should be directed to the FAA.”

