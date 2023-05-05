“Talk, Truth, Tea”: Kevin Costner Cheating Rumor & Tori Spelling’s Bad Date

HOLLYWOOD, CA– In this morning’s “Talk, Truth, Tea”, “Yellowstone’s” Kevin Costner’s camp is denying a rumor that the actor got a crew member pregnant. Costner’s wife of 18 years just filed for divorce. There are reports that the actor was blindsided by the filing. Costner is also leaving the hit Netflix show, “Yellowstone”. He will not appear in the show’s season five finale.

Tori Spelling is talking about a date that made her sick to her stomach. She said it happened in her 20’s. She was on a date with actor, Eddie Cibrian. The couple went to a restaurant and decided instead of having dinner that they would just have drinks. Spelling began to fill bad and ended up vomiting in the back of the kitchen. Cibiran was not aware this was happening and at the end of the night he kissed her. Spelling said she wondered if he could taste “Puke Mouth”. She also admitted that the pair was not a good match.