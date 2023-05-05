Warmer Weekend Ahead

Happy Friday! Many of us will have a completely dry weekend for the first time in over two months. That said, a stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out on both Saturday and Sunday. Expect variable clouds yielding to mostly sunny skies by Saturday afternoon, as highs cruise into the 60s and 70s. Any stray showers that pop up in the middle of the day will largely remain to our south and west. Even warmer air builds in for the second half of the weekend; highs will top out near 80° around the Metro. We’ll need to watch for a few strong storms Sunday evening, but most will remain rain-free.

Temperatures rise even higher heading into the second week of May, but rain chances will be on the up-and-up, too. Nothing looks particularly concerning, but scattered showers and storms will be an issue on Monday and Tuesday. Despite the rain, the first two days of the workweek ahead will be among the warmest we’ve seen all year. Areas south and east of the Metro have a significant shot at cracking 90°. Slightly cooler air filters in by the back half of the week, but highs should hug 80° into the following weekend.

Tonight: Variable clouds. Stray shower late? Low: 55°. Wind: Light.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. PM stray shower? High: 75°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 57°. Wind: S 5-10.

Sunday: Variable clouds. PM isolated storms. High: 80°. Wind: SW 5-15.