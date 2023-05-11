LSU Carolinas Charity Crawfish Boil Happening May 13th

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The LSU Carolinas Charity Crawfish Boil is back raising money for the LSU Carolinas Alumni Scholarship fund. The event is being held at Catawba Brewing Company in Plaza Midwood on Saturday, May 13th from 1-5PM.

The crawfish is coming directly from Louisiana and will be sold as 4lb servings with red potatoes and corn for $60.

Jambalaya will also be available for $10.

There will also be live Cajun and creole music provided by Carolina Gator Gumbo as well as a raffle and silent auction. Raffle items include tickets to local sporting events, LSU merchandise from Joe Burrow, Brian Kelly, Kim Mulkey and much more!

LSU Carolinas President Shannon O’Keefe, Co-Chair and Crawfish Coordinator Brittany Blackledge, Vice-President Jonathon Reynolds and College Football Analyst Todd Blackledge, stopped by Rising to talk about the event and show us how to properly eat crawfish!

Purchase tickets here.