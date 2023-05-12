5 Injured in Crash Involving Medic

THE LATEST

Medic says its crew was discharged and are at home recovering.

ORIGINAL

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — 5 people including three Medic employees were injured around 12:30 Friday morning in a crash involving an ambulance.

Medic says they were parked at North Tryon Street / West Mallard Creek Church Road treating a patient when a driver struck them.

One medic employee was seriously injured and two others were also hurt. All three are in stable condition.

The initial patient being treated for a non-related incident as well as the driver who struck them were also taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No other information has been shared at this time. Check back for updates.