Sun Safety With Dr. Scott Paviol

CHARLOTTE, NC — With summer around the corner, more people will be enjoying the warmer weather in the sun. But, now is the time that protecting yourself from harmful UV rays should be top of mind.

May is Melanoma and Skin Cancer Awareness Month. Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the U.S. and it’s one of the most preventable. Dr. Scott Paviol with Paviol Dermatology stopped by Rising to talk about sun exposure and ways to protect your skin.

Dr. Paviol has been working as part of Piedmont Healthcare at Lake Norman but has recently moved to Cotswold with his wife Heather and is looking forward to serving the local community in Charlotte.

