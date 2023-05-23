Habitat for Humanity Prepares for Carter Build

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Charlotte’s Habitat for Humanity is preparing for a 23-house build as part of the Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project.

The project tours the country, stopping in different cities to do a group of homes each year.

This year, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood will be in the Queen City to lead the effort; as the Carters retired from directly building at the sites.

The effort in October of 2023 will take thousands of community members and support from local businesses. If you’d like to get involved, visit Habitat for Humanity’s website.