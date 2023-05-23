Scammers Target Donors Of Local Nonprofit Dog Rescue

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A local non-profit animal rescue is the latest target for scammers.

Halfway There Rescue helps dogs and cats in the Carolinas find new homes.

Over the weekend, the story of a three year old dog used in a puppy mill did well on their social media page. Donations to cover the dogs medical bills came pouring in. That’s when scammers saw an opportunity.

“Multiple people are receiving these messages, asking them to send e-gift cards and that’s the last thing I want to do is have people worried about the validity of the donations,” said volunteer Carrie Klamut.

Klamut said no one has fallen victim to the scams.