Talk, Truth, Tea: Taylor Swift Shows Up Rain Or Shine For Fans

HOLLYWOOD, CA– Taylor Swift proves to fans that she shows up rain or shine. The pop star was a trooper at her May 20th concert in Massachusetts. The singer stayed on the stage and sang song after song. At one point the rain caused the piano she was playing to malfunction. Fans didn’t seem to mind the rain. In fact, lost of fans bottled the rain water and are now selling it for $250. The concert reminded some fans of the 1983 Diana Ross concert in Central Park where she braved a rain storm.