White House Launches Plan To Address Gender-Based Violence
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Biden Administration is launching a first of its kind national action plan to end gender-based violence.
The plan includes seven pillars of focus for the Administration. It will provide support for survivors of gender-based violence, address online harassment and abuse, and conduct more robust research and collect additional data on gender-based violence.
Click HERE to read full details on the plan which was released by the White House on May 25th.