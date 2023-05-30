Talk, Truth, Tea: Jennifer Hudson Designer Gift Ends Up in Thrift Bin

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – In this morning’s Talk, Truth, Tea, daytime talk show host and grammy winner, Jennifer Hudson is being called out by fans.

Here’s what happened.

A black female designer created a purse and sent it to Hudson as a gift. Video of the bag in a thrift store turned up and went viral, The shopper who found the gift also discovered a note from the designer to Hudson inside. Fans have been putting Hudson on blast after all this, but the designer whose name is Sonique Saturday is urging fans to take it easy on Hudson.