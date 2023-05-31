11 Year Old Boy That Was Shot By Mississippi Police Speaks Out

Update: 05/31/2023

INDIANOLA, MI – An 11 year old boy shot by a police officer in Mississippi is speaking out for the first time since the incident occurred. He was shot after he called 911 to get help for his mother. Aderrien Murry has one question for the officer who shot him, “Why’d you do it?” This just the beginning of the answers that Murrary’s family seeks from police.

Aderrien Murry carries wounds you can see, wounds you can hear, as he talks about what goes through his mind at night. He wanted help from the police and was instead shot by the responding officer.

He stated slowly and carefully, “sometimes, I can see myself laying inside the coffin. I sometimes think people are watching me but my main thought is me dead.”

Attorney Carlos Moore says that around 4am on May 20th, Aderrien’s mother got a visit from an irate ex-boyfriend. She asked her son to call 911. Moore says that her son followed responding officer, Greg Capers’ instructions to come out with his hands up and Capers shot anyway.

Moore stated that, “he came within an inch of losing his life and that’s why we filed that 5 million dollar lawsuit”

The civil lawsuit against the city of Indianola, its police chief, and officers involved claims that the gunshot collapsed Aderrien’s lung, lacerated his liver, and fractured his ribs.

The family wants to see body cam footage which has not been publicly released and the firing of the officer who is currently on administrative leave.

Original: 05/26/2023

INDIANOLA, MI – Calls are growing louder for Mississippi police to release body cam footage of officers shooting an 11-Year-Old boy after he called 911.

Officers were responding to a domestic call when the shooting occurred. The mother of the child says an officer came into the home with his gun drawn and shot her 11-year-old son as he came around the corner.

The boy suffered from several injuries including a collapsed lung, fractured ribs, and a lacerated liver. He s now recovering at home.

The circumstances of this shooting are still under investigation.

