In Late Night Vote, CMS Board Approves Controversial South CLT Boundary Changes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board voted late Tuesday night in favor of the proposed south Charlotte boundary changes. The vote was 7-2. The two “no” votes were from board members Summer Nunn and Lisa Cline.

The vote came after about three hours of public comment. 75 parents signed up to speak. The lion’s share of them were frustrated with the plan and wanted the board to vote it down.

The plan includes changing the feeder pattern that currently puts Alexander Graham Middle School students into Myers Park High School. Those students would instead go to South Meck High School.

One mom who spoke says it’s an issue of mental health. South Charlotte resident Jennifer Ricketts says, “You’ve told us not to worry because kids are resilient. It’s quite frankly insulting, given the current massive decline in the mental health of middle and high schoolers. Stop saying they are resilient. And stop using it as an excuse to make numbers on a piece of paper work. They aren’t numbers. They are children.”