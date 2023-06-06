Tasty Tuesday with RiCoQui Plant Based Street Food

CHARLOTTE, NC — RiCoQui Plant Based Street Food stopped by Rising to show us how to make a Puerto Rican Burger “The Hambori” for Tasty Tuesday.

The Hambori comes with Tostones, Salsa Rosa, Spinach, Onions, Tomatoes, Vegan Cheese, Cilantro Aioli, and Marinated Beyond Beef.

RiCoQui offers yummy plant based cuisine with Puerto Rican and Latin American influences. They offer dishes such as empanadillas, sandwiches, and more. Locations, opening hours and the menu also vary.

The food truck schedule for June is posted on Instagram and Facebook.