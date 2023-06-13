Up ‘n Adam: Great Wolf Lodge

CONCORD, N.C. — Adam Wurtzel took a trip to Great Wolf Lodge to discover all the great activities you can do for an epic staycation!

First, “Up ‘n Adam” picked up a wand for MagiQuest, where he helped to awaken a dragon. Next, he soared to new heights at Great Wolf Lodge’s ropes course, Howlers Peak, complete with tricky obstacles and a zip line!

Next it was time to put on some swimming trunks and hit the 80,000 sq

uare foot indoor water park, where Adam tried his luck on two slides, Howlin’ Tornado and Alberta Falls.

Great Wolf Lodge has special Summer Camp-In events happening through August 27th. More info is HERE.