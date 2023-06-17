SouthPark Mall Celebrates The West Plaza Redesign

1/40

2/40

3/40

4/40

5/40



6/40

7/40

8/40

9/40

10/40



11/40

12/40

13/40

14/40

15/40



16/40

17/40

18/40

19/40

20/40



21/40

22/40

23/40

24/40

25/40



26/40

27/40

28/40

29/40

30/40



31/40

32/40

33/40

34/40

35/40



36/40

37/40

38/40

39/40

40/40

















































































CHARLOTTE, N.C. After a long wait, SouthPark Mall’s multi-million dollar redevelopment is complete. Simon Properties commemorated the finished project with loads of fun and food for the community.

The redesign features the addition of Suffolk Punch Brewing’s second location, inclusive of an open-air pavilion situated next to a beautifully designed greenspace and stage, as well as a new play area.

Check out the gallery from the West Plaza Celebration!

Photographer: Dee Michel