Juneteenth Celebration In The Heart Of Plaza Midwood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Juneteenth Festival Of The Carolinas kicks off their 26th annual celebration June 16th -18th in Plaza Midwood.

The House of Africa, Plaza Midwood’s home for African Arts, clothes, jewelry, and crafts will host events throughout the weekend. Check out the schedule below:

Friday (June 16th)

Gather for the inaugural drum circle led by international drummers, followed by community fellowship and the annual talent show.

5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Saturday (June 17th)

Join in and march along in the Juneteenth parade and street festival, afterward attend the HIV/AIDS seminar, and screening, and enjoy music, drama, dance, storytelling, and much more.

12:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Sunday (June 18th)

Gospel Fest begins at 11:00 a.m. as leaders host several community services such as youth seminars, an empowerment stage, and a special fathers day tribute.

11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Shuttle Services

Shuttles: Pick up on the hour on Saturday, June 17th

(7:00 am – 11:00 pm) & Sunday, June 18th (9:00 am-10:00 pm) from the following locations.

Skyla Credit Union-718 Central Ave

First Care Medical Clinic 2938 the Plaza

Little Rock AME Zion Church (Shuttle pick up only on Saturday, June 17th (10:00 am-10:00 pm)

Event Parking