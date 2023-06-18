Juneteenth Celebration In The Heart Of Plaza Midwood
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Juneteenth Festival Of The Carolinas kicks off their 26th annual celebration June 16th -18th in Plaza Midwood.
The House of Africa, Plaza Midwood’s home for African Arts, clothes, jewelry, and crafts will host events throughout the weekend. Check out the schedule below:
Friday (June 16th)
Gather for the inaugural drum circle led by international drummers, followed by community fellowship and the annual talent show.
5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Saturday (June 17th)
Join in and march along in the Juneteenth parade and street festival, afterward attend the HIV/AIDS seminar, and screening, and enjoy music, drama, dance, storytelling, and much more.
12:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Sunday (June 18th)
Gospel Fest begins at 11:00 a.m. as leaders host several community services such as youth seminars, an empowerment stage, and a special fathers day tribute.
11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Shuttle Services
Shuttles: Pick up on the hour on Saturday, June 17th
(7:00 am – 11:00 pm) & Sunday, June 18th (9:00 am-10:00 pm) from the following locations.
- Skyla Credit Union-718 Central Ave
- First Care Medical Clinic 2938 the Plaza
Little Rock AME Zion Church (Shuttle pick up only on Saturday, June 17th (10:00 am-10:00 pm)
Event Parking
- Early Bird Parking – Corner of Thomas and Central Avenues (public parking lot)
- Wells Fargo 1616 Central Ave. $5.00.
- US Post Office 1233 The Plaza, Parking available Saturday, June 17th after 1:00 pm/ All day Sunday