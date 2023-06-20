Kannapolis Emergency Crews Evacuate Dozens Of People Due To Flash Flooding

1/9

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. – First responders in Kannapolis evacuated approximately 30 people Tuesday afternoon, after flash flooding in the area. No one was hurt, and the American Red Cross is helping those people.

The photos attached to this article are of homes on Tiffany Drive.

Tiffany Drive is now closed, as are: Louise, Marie, Waldorf, Mable, 22nd, Pine, Cadillac and Pump Station Road.

Rocky River and Irish Buffalo Creek Greenways are also closed due to flooding. So are Safrit Park and the Village Park carousel, splash pad and train.

Cabarrus and Rowan Counties are under a Flood Watch until Thursday, June 22nd. Flash flooding could happen at any time. WCCB Meteorologist Kaitlin Wright confirms four to six inches of rain are possible between now and Thursday. Low-lying areas near rivers, creeks, streams or other places could flood suddenly. Please watch or listen to WCCB weather forecasts to stay updated. Do not walk or drive through flooded areas.