Charlotte Hornet’s Sign Second Overall Prick Brandon Miller

CHARLOTTE, N.C. 9 (News Release) – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today the team has signed Brandon Miller, the second overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed.

Miller, a 6-9 forward from the University of Alabama, was named First Team AP All-America, SEC Player of the Year and NABC Freshman of the Year for the 2022-23 season. He became the first player in conference history to win SEC Player of the Year, SEC Freshman of the Year and SEC Tournament MVP in the same season, as the Crimson Tide won the SEC regular-season and tournament championships.

Miller led all freshmen nationally in scoring, averaging an SEC-best 18.8 points per game. He also ranked first in the conference in three-point field goals (106), second in both 3-point percentage (38.4%) and free-throw percentage (85.9%), and fourth in rebounds per game (8.2).

Miller was selected second overall on June 22 in the 2023 NBA Draft and will wear No. 24 for the Hornets.

