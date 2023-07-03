16-Year-Old Charlotte Student Drowns In Lake Norman

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Positive, phenomenal, a true leader. That’s how South Mecklenburg rugby coach, Rick Norvell, describes Keith Austin.

“You never heard anything negative come out of his mouth no matter what was going on,” said Norvell of Austin.

Austin, a 16-year-old rugby standout, went missing while boating on Lake Norman Saturday. NC Wildlife tells WCCB that the teen jumped off the boat and went into distress. His body was recovered the next day.

“I don’t know how to process it and I’m just trying to help my players through it. I’m 57. I’m having a hard time with it. I know my kids are,” said Norvell.

Coach Norvell says he continues to remind his players to focus on the positives.

“Keith wouldn’t want you dwelling on anything negative. He would want you to remember the happy, bubbly kid that he was,” Norvell explained.

Norvell set up a GoFundMe for Keith’s family. Raising more $20,000 dollars in just one day. Showing the strength of the community rallying around a family in mourning.