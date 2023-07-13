Charlotte Mother Sentenced For Murder Of 4-Year-Old Daughter Found Buried In Yard

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte mother is sentenced to at least 25 years in prison for killing her 4-year-old daughter.

Malikah Bennett pleaded guilty to second degree murder in the death of her daughter, 4-year-old Meigellic Young, better known as Jelli. She was found buried in her mother’s yard back in May of 2021.

In a plea deal, Bennett admitted her guilt to second degree murder. A judge sentenced her to 25 to 31 years in prison. She must undergo psychiatric counseling.

Bennett’s mother, Tammy Moffett is charged with concealing a death and accessory to murder. She has pleaded not guilty.