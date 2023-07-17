Situation Contained Following Officer-Involved Shooting

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA — Officers responded to a welfare check off Krefeld Glen Drive in east Charlotte around 9 p.m. on Monday.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department says, “Officers made entry to see if anyone needed help. A female was observed reaching for a firearm.” They go on to say, “Officers gave verbal commands for her to stop moving, and then one officer discharged his service weapon.” The female has been transported to the hospital.

Independence Boulevard is closed in both directions at Krefeld Drive as the investigation continues.

We will continue to update you as we receive more information.