Tickets on Sale Now For The Southern Christmas Show

CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) — The 56th Annual Southern Christmas Show returns to The Park Expo and Conference Center in Charlotte from Thursday, Nov. 9, through Sunday, Nov. 19, with the theme of Nauti or Nice. Escape to the rocky shores of the Northeast in the nautical-inspired entrance filled with coastal Christmas cheer while visiting more than 400 holiday merchants, dazzling designer rooms, Christmas Tree Lane, Olde Towne, and, of course, Santa Claus! Crafters, artisans, and vendors from around the country will showcase their treasures, while choirs and entertainers perform on the LeafFilter Holiday Entertainment Stage.

Guests can get a sneak peek at the show during a special Preview Night on Wednesday, Nov. 8, from 5 to 9 p.m., sponsored by Renewal by Andersen. A portion of each ticket sale on Preview Night will be donated to charity partner The Sandbox, which supports families who have children with cancer or other life-altering illnesses. Attendees will enjoy free parking, plus hors d’oeuvres and tasty treats as they shop from over a dozen local food partners. The first 250 shoppers will take home this year’s special keepsake ornament.

Tickets cost $26 online and at the door.

For those who want to beat the crowds and shop before the general public, the Southern Christmas Show will host an Early Bird VIP morning from 8 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11. Tickets for this unique opportunity cost $22 online and at the door, and the first 250 VIP shoppers will also receive a special commemorative ornament. To enhance the shopping experience there will be limited attendance and during the Early Bird VIP morning, no wagons, strollers or carts will be allowed on the show floor. There will be two entrances for Early Bird VIP ticket holders for faster morning entry.

The Southern Christmas Show will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Sunday through Wednesday and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. On-site parking is $10, and valet parking can be purchased at the normal entrances to the main parking lot for $20 with cash or credit card. Tickets purchased at the door cost $18 for adults and $8 for children ages 6 to 12. Tickets for children 5 and younger are free with a paying adult. Adult tickets can be purchased online now through November 8 on the show’s website for discounted rate of $16, or $18 November 9-19, online tickets sponsored by Craft Body Scan.

Guests may also buy tickets at participating Harris Teeter stores for $15.50 with a VIC card starting in October through end of show. Group tickets are available for groups of 20 people or more for $14 per person (advance only).