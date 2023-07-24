Carlee Russell Admits She Lied, Asks For Forgiveness And Prayers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Carlee Russell lied about everything. If you haven’t been following the case, she’s the woman from Alabama who claimed she was kidnapped and went missing for two days. In a news conference Monday, the chief of the Hoover Police Department says Russell admitted she made it all up. Not only is Russell a liar, she’s also unemployed.

Several hours before the news conference, Russell was fired from her job at a spa in Birmingham. Her former boss told news outlets Russell’s co-workers were upset because she left them high and dry during a very busy day. The spa’s social media was getting destroyed for employing Russell as well. Was it fair to fire her?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB TV’s Gary Brode

WCCB TV’s Kaitlin Wright